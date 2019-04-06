NORTH PORT - A teenager is dead and a 19-year-old is charged with DUI-manslaughter after a rollover crash early Saturday morning.
North Port authorities announced at 7:23 a.m. in a news release that a woman was driving a 2010 Toyota SUV on Joe Wood Circle in rural North Port about 2:39 a.m. Saturday and "failed to navigate a curve."
In - or on top of the SUV - were "approximately 13 people," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said in the news release.
The teenager who died is not being identified, but authorities said she was a 17-year-old female. She was "ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene," Taylor stated.
Three other people were injured, including two who were taken to area hospitals via Bayflite helicopter.
Charged with one count of DUI-manslaughter and three counts of DUI with personal injury is Stephanie G. Evrard, 19. She is being booked into Sarasota County Jail, the news release stated.
The crash took place near Joe Wood Circle and Genip Court in a sparsely populated portion of North Port north of Interstate 75 near the Charlotte County line. The area, laid out for hundreds of homes decades ago only has a few. Joe Wood Circle itself is platted to have about 50 homes in its small loop of a road, but has none.
Taylor said anyone with information on the crash should contact North Port traffic homicide investigation's Officer Greg Pierce at 941-429-7300 or submit tips through the North Port Police app. - Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
