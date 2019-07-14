Staff Report

SARASOTA – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will host its first Teen Health Fair to help students and families get connected with health services, information and community resources.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Goldstein Library at Ringling College of Art and Design, located at 1228 Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota.

The fair will feature free STD and health screenings, raffles, performances and free lunch.

The event is free to the public, but visitors are encouraged to register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BXXJWR5.

For more information, contact the Department of Health in Sarasota County at 941-861-2874.

