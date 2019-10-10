Screenagers
Stephanie Rausser

NORTH PORT ⁠— Hours spent in front of screens may lead to anxiety and depression among teens. One film delved into the issue — and it will soon premiere at North Port High School. 

The film, "Screenagers The Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience," follows physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston as she explores how screen time impacts the well-being of adolescents, and what can be done about it. 

The free event is open to the public, and will take place from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the school's Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port.

The film will be followed by a panel discussion. 

To see a promotional trailer of the film, visit www.screenagersmovie.com/nc-trailer

