Is your teen complaining that there’s nothing to do?
Even though school has only been out for a few weeks, today’s young adults are looking for constant engagement. But it can be difficult to find safe, cool, and free entertainment.
Luckily, North Port Public Library is here to help.
The Teen Summer Learning Kickoff happens on Saturday, June 15, from 1 -3 p.m. Manga artist and illustrator, Allie Malott will be on hand to talk about her manga, “Magical Princess Sky.”
One lucky attendee who signs up for the library’s summer learning program will receive an entire set of the series.
Throughout the summer, Tuesday is Teen Day at the library.
On Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 – 3 p.m., beginning June 11, a series of programs on STEM crafts will allow middle and high school aged students to build scale models of the solar system and discover the vastness and beauty of space.
On Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. Dianne Eppler Adams, author of “Conscious Footsteps: Finding Spirit in Everyday Matters,” will give teens insight into the history and workings of astrology. Creativity Unleashed is a program for teens with a technological or artistic drive, where they can imagine with a 3-D printer, computer coding, sketch pad, acrylic on canvas, modeling clay, and more.
It all happens on June 18 at 6 p.m. The Teen Advisory Board, or TAB, meets on June 25, at 6 p.m. TAB helps keep the library in touch with the needs of today’s teens.
TAB members receive community service hours and truly impact the way the library operates. This month’s TAB meeting features a "Star Wars" Escape Room and free pizza.
You may have noticed a theme in the events this summer at the library. This year we celebrate the “Universe of Stories.”
The North Port Library’s teen programming is sponsored by the non-profit Friends of the Library of the North Port Area, Inc. - Marcus Gilfert is the Teen Services librarian for North Port Public Library
