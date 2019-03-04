NORTH PORT — Three teenagers are accused of breaking into more than 100 vehicles in the Kenvil Drive area, according to the North Port Police Department.
“Do not come to North Port to commit your crimes,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a social media post. “We have a great city, a vigilant city. We will find you and we will arrest you.”
Jewery Christopher Thomas Jr., 18, of Bradenton; Caleb Isaiah Garman, 18, of Bradenton; and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the series of break-ins.
Thomas also has an address listed of the 5400 block of Sunnyvale Road in North Port.
The Sun is not naming the boy because he is a minor. The boy faces three unspecified charges related to the thefts, according to North Port police.
A fourth woman was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges, but North Port authorities said she was not involved in the break-ins.
Authorities would not specify addresses for the homes where the crimes occurred, citing Marsy’s Law as being enforced to protect the identity of the victims.
Thomas and Garman are each charged with four counts of armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded to reports of several vehicle burglaries in the area at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, an arrest affidavit shows.
Officers set up a perimeter around the scene and began canvassing the area.
An officer was stopped at the intersection of Kenvil Drive and Rumson Road when he observed a vehicle traveling southeast on Kenvil Drive at a high rate of speed.
After the vehicle pulled into a driveway, the officer placed his spotlight on the vehicle, the affidavit states. The vehicle then backed out and attempted to flee the area. The officer got out of his vehicle and ordered the suspect to stop.
The officer approached the vehicle and observed Thomas reaching down and making furtive movements, according to the affidavit.
Thomas sat in the backseat behind the driver, who was identified as the 15-year-old boy. Garman sat in the backseat behind the passenger, police said.
The passenger was charged with a misdemeanor.
JaNiya Joy’L Snipes, 19, of Palmetto, faces a charge of possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
All subjects were detained and removed from the vehicle, the affidavit shows.
Police then checked the backseat and discovered a backpack underneath the driver’s seat. A loaded Glock 19 was found inside the backpack, according to the affidavit. The firearm had been reported stolen to the Bradenton Police Department.
Authorities said during the canvass, it was determined a majority of the vehicles had a broken side window. Police said Garman had loose change, paper cash and glass shards consistent with that of a broken car window in his pockets.
During the course of the investigation, multiple vehicle burglaries were discovered by neighborhood canvass or by victims calling into the police department, authorities said.
The original call was reported at 3:40 a.m. by an unidentified victim who lives on Dexter Road.
Another victim, who lives on Kenvil Drive, told police his front passenger side window had been broken. The victim said the glove box and center console were open and it appeared his truck had been rummaged through, but nothing was missing.
A second victim at the same address, had her front driver side window damaged in an attempt to break it. The window was cracked and chipped, the victim told police.
The door beneath the window also had paint damage.
As of Monday evening, authorities believe at least 56 homes have been impacted.
The investigation is ongoing and the teenagers may face additional charges.
Police are asking area residents to check if they have been victimized. Residents can contact authorities at 941-429-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.