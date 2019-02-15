NORTH PORT — Efforts to combat depression and suicide in area high schools have improved over the past two years, but they still fall short of being effective.
Teens addressing Holly’s Hope board members spoke this week of their preference to talk to their friends about depression issues, rather than go through a formal counseling system at their schools.
The students were from high schools in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. More than 20 took part in the session Monday in North Port’s Morgan Family Community Center.
Holly’s Hope was founded by Joan and Ed Morgan following the death by suicide of their daughter, Holly Morgan Fisher, on Feb. 11, 2017. The goal of the organization is to eliminate suicides and erase the taboos of mental health issues.
The students at the listening session related that it was difficult to see a school counselor and when sessions were held, the counselor usually followed a script that did not prove helpful.
“Sometimes I just want to talk to another student about my feelings,” a Port Charlotte High School student said. “I can do that on social media or face to face, which is what I prefer.”
A North Port High School student said recent social media threats about “shooting up the school ... really make me more aware of my surroundings. Those things don’t scare me,” she said.
“But it makes me pay attention to what other kids are saying,” she said.
Another North Port student said she prays when going to school.
“I am determined to be proactive, not reactive. That’s one of the ways I do it.”
Several students said they have sought out counseling for depression.
“Sometimes you can’t afford to go to certified counselors, so you go to whomever will have time to see you … and you can afford,” a Port Charlotte student said.
