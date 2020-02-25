North Port Parks and Recreation Department and the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, partnered with North Port Pines for an "inter-generational activity" recently at the assisted living facility.
The teens and seniors worked together to stuff more than 10,000 plastic Easter eggs for the upcoming egg hunts hosted by the city of North Port.
The city needs plenty of eggs with holiday events coming up:
• On April 3, the city will host a Flashlight Egg Hunt for families with children ages 6-11 at 8:15 p.m. at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Children are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a basket to fill.
About 15,000 Glow in the Dark eggs will be hidden in hay throughout City Center Front Green. Egg hunters will be divided into two age groups; 6-8 years old and 9-11 years old.
• On April 4, the city's "Egg"normous Egg Hunt" for families with children ages 3-9 will start at 10 a.m. on the green. Children are encouraged to bring their own baskets to gather as many of the 22,000 eggs that they can. Children who find an egg with a special ticket inside can redeem it on-site for an extra special basket from the Easter Bunny. Egg hunters will be divided into three age groups; 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, and 7-9 years old. Get there at 9 a.m.
• The city, in conjunction with Deep Creek Community Church, will offer an Adaptive Egg Hunt section for children with special needs and their families. This section will be open to children and their families on April 4 from 10-11 a.m. The adaptive hunt includes sensory eggs and other accommodations to ensure eggs are easily found and reachable. This will allow egg hunters to search at a pace they are comfortable with.
For more information, or to donate a prize or sponsor a hunt, contact Laura Ansel at 941-429-7143 or lansel@cityofnorthport.com or Samantha Cremen at 941-240-8122 or SCremen@CityOfNorthPort.com.
