NORTH PORT — Ten people will win weather alert radios this weekend at a hurricane expo in North Port.
While cellphones have weather apps, weather radios work without electricity.
With extra batteries, a weather alert radio can be cranked and monitor weather channels along with broadcast warnings from federal, local and state agencies.
The North Port Community Health Action Team is giving away the radios.
Sarasota County CHAT groups meet to evaluate the needs in a community. The Englewood CHAT hosted an expo just before Hurricane Irma struck Southwest Florida in 2017.
But a community hurricane expo hasn't been held in North Port in nearly 20 years.
With thousands of new homeowners in the region in the last few years, North Port CHAT joined Sarasota County emergency management along with North Port police, public works, utilities, GPS and others for the expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at San Pedro Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
"This hurricane expo is a wonderful idea to help people better prepare for weather emergencies, especially hurricanes," Andre McClerklin Jr. said.
McClerklin is the new health educator at the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County and liaison for the North Port CHAT.
Weather alert radios don't just to help with hurricane readiness, but are useful for severe weather situations, including tornado watch and warnings along with flash flood warnings, McClerklin added.
In addition to the giveaways, a speaker from Sarasota County Emergency Management will kick off presentations at 10:30 a.m. followed by the National Weather Service at 11 a.m.; Harper’s Hurricane Protection speaks at 11:30 a.m. and the Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services at noon.
The city of North Port Public Works Department will educate attendees about flood zone awareness at 12:30 p.m.
In 2019, the Federal Emergency Management Agency released flood insurance rate maps which changed portions North Port potentially threatened by storm surge, high tides and wave action. FEMA maps show major changes in the flood hazard and flood zone boundaries.
A Southern Cross Storm Protection representative speaks at 1 p.m.
North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan holds his presentation at 1:30 p.m.
There will be several booths for the public to ask questions.
"It's a great time to get some one-on-one time with vendors and speakers," Ryan said.
Because there are no Red Cross certified emergency shelters in Charlotte County, its residents are encouraged to evacuate to North Port shelters. North Port schools are hurricane hardened and all are pet friendly. Englewood residents are also offered busing to Taylor Ranch Elementary in Wellen Park or North Port shelters.
During the Hurricane Irma evacuations in 2017, Charlotte County residents gathered in the cafeteria and classrooms at Atwater Elementary School and nearby Woodland Middle School. Cranberry Elementary School was used as a special needs shelter. North Port High and Heron Creek Middle School filled up with evacuees.
Ryan didn't work for the city back then. However, he works with emergency managers in Charlotte and Sarasota counties throughout hurricane season which ends Nov. 30.
The expo is held on the remembrance day of when Hurricane Charley — a Category 5, 149 mph storm hit Charlotte County in 2004 — causing $16 billion in damage to Florida and other areas of the East Coast.
Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane said sometimes evacuees can be delusional, adding local shelters should be a last resort for residents.
"Now is the time to map out other routes and check for pet friendly hotels or to ask to stay with friends well ahead of time before a hurricane comes our way," he said.
He noted evacuation centers don't come with valet parking or any semblance of luxury.
"They want a room with a TV, their own cot, blankets and a menu," he said. "We tell people to bring their own water, food, blankets, batteries, phone charges and additional supplies to the evacuation center."
