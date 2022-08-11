Michael Ryan

Michael Ryan, emergency manager for the city of North Port, worked to get the San Pedro Activity Center site for the hurricane expo in North Port from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Ed McCrane

Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane teaches area residents about evacuation centers and hurricane planning. 

NORTH PORT — Ten people will win weather alert radios this weekend at a hurricane expo in North Port.  

While cellphones have weather apps, weather radios work without electricity.  


