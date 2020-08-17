State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota has named Terri Clark as dean of lifelong learning and workforce development. Clark is responsible for advancing the college's commitment to continuing education through noncredit programs, community services and other workforce-related activities.
“Terri Clark’s experience is a tremendous asset as SCF remains flexible and responsive to the needs of our community’s workforce and residents of all ages,” said Executive Vice President and Provost Todd G. Fritch.
Prior to joining SCF, Clark served as dean of workforce and community development at Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg, Miss. She oversaw successful collaborations among business, industry, government and military partners, resulting in programs and courses that were responsive to the needs of the local, regional and statewide economies.
“SCF has a rich history of educating current and future leaders. I am excited to join this team serving the students at SCF, while also expanding training and educational opportunities for our business and community partners,” said Clark.
Clark earned a master’s degree in counseling psychology from William Carey University and a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences from University of Southern Mississippi. In 2018, she received the Adult Education Director of the Year award from the Mississippi Community College Board.
SCF has campuses in Bradenton, Sarasota and in Wellen Park in North Port.
For more information, email visit www.SCF.edu.
