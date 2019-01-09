The North Port Concert Band is preparing for its for first concert of 2019, “Thanks for the Memories.”
The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port — at North Port High School.
Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Performing Arts Center box office at the PAC’s location.
The evening will ring in the New Year with a mix of band classics, popular favorites and a review of the best of recent past performances.
