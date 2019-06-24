NORTH PORT - Go Skateboarding Day was celebrated June 21 with North Port hosting a Bike and Skate Competition at the North Port Skate Park all afternoon.

The event was open to skaters and BMX bikers of all levels.

Hot dogs and refreshments were served.

More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.

