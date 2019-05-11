Editor’s Note: Port Charlotte residents Dan and Agnes Long sailed around the globe for more than a year. This is their sixth update since venturing out to sea in October 2017. See Tuesday’s Sun for the second half of this final update.
That’s a wrap. Smoke and Roses has circumnavigated the planet. We have sailed around the world!
Starting in St Lucia on January 6, 2018 we sailed 463 days, 1 year, 3 months and 8 days to 17 countries, crossing 3 oceans, approximately 26,000 nautical miles to complete our circumnavigation back to St. Lucia on April 13, 2019. Since sailing from Port Charlotte, Florida in October 2017, we transited the Panama Canal, crossed the equator twice, traversed the International Date Line as well as the Prime Meridian, and have celebrated 2 anniversaries and 1 birthday each. Of the 36 boats that started with us, 11 made it back to St Lucia to complete a circumnavigation. It has been an amazing journey with constant ups and downs creating a bond with our fellow sailors that no one else in the world could possibly understand and now we all go our separate ways, mostly heading home.
Our previous update ended as we were leaving Australia and preparing for our next three legs on the Indian Ocean which has a reputation of high winds, big seas and strong currents. The first leg of 2,350 nautical miles took two weeks as we sailed west to Mauritius, then to Reunion Island and then finally around the south of Madagascar to Richards Bay, South Africa. Crossing the Indian Ocean was the most challenging sailing of our world cruise. The weather was very inconsistent with lots of sail changes; it went from hot and sunny skies with light wind to grey skies, rain, lightening and squalls with 35 to 40 knots of wind. When things got real spunky we sailed with just a reefed genoa and no mainsail. There were flying fish all over the boat, Dan removed 30 of them one day, their slim and scales were everywhere. A flying fish even hit Dan at the helm.
All the boats in the fleet had issues, mostly when things broke. Although one crew member from another boat got hurt when a wave hit, causing her to fall while getting knocked unconscious. We had a couple problems as well, including almost losing our dingy when one of the davits broke, sailing with a broken inverter/charger, and sailing with a broken clevis to our mainsheet. The broken clevis caused us the most concern as when Dan was tying a preventer to the boom, the big winds caused it to swing out over the port side taking Dan with it. Dan’s toes actually left the upper level of the cockpit. However, luckily a crew member grabbed Dan’s safety harness with one hand and a handrail on the boat with the other hand. One of Dan’s legs was wrapped around the lifeline and his body is over the water, when I turned the boat, the boom came back to center and no one was hurt. Things were not all bad, we saw great sunrises and sunsets, did lots of reading and caught some tuna and mahi.
Two of the stops in the Indian Ocean included Mauritius and Reunion Island. Mauritius has a multi-cultural population where they all live in harmony. Although the island was varied with plateaus, mountains, valleys, craters, ponds and waterfalls, it also is home to a sophisticated shopping mall and craft market on the Caudan Waterfront. One of the better activities included hiking the luxurious tropical Macchabee Forest Trail in the Black River Gorges National Park to a viewpoint and waterfall. During the prize giving Smoke and Roses was awarded 1st place in the multi hull division for the challenging leg across the Indian Ocean. A very special send off from Mauritius took place on the quayside with a multi-faith blessing ceremony and a performance with bright yellow Chinese dancing dragons to ward off evil, as well as individual boat blessings.
Reunion Island is a French overseas territory that also has great diversity in landscape and culture. This mountainous volcanic island’s landscape ranges from clear blue lagoons to magnificent mountain views and enchanting volcanic lunar scenery. One of our favorite days of touring included a challenging hike on a sheer mountain with incredible views of steep sided mountains and deep valleys. I enjoyed Reunion; it was modern enough to be comfortable but not overly commercialized and offered lots of amazing outdoor activities.
As we approached Africa’s south east coast our Indian Ocean cruising came to an end in Richards Bay. We made it! Industry, tourism and nature co-exist in harmony at Richard’s Bay. It is home to the largest ethnic group in South Africa, the Zulu Tribe. Richard’s Bay has some of the country’s most productive and lucrative industries while its surrounds have vast expanse of untouched indigenous vegetation, natural lakes and marshes. Getting some work done on the boat, we had the sides polished, rivets in the boom replaced and Dan bought new solar panels which he installed. Our daughter Alicia arrived to join us for six weeks, during the Christmas holidays, while exploring Africa.
Our eleven day visit at Richard’s Bay included some exciting big animal encounters while on safari, on a hippo and croc tour and at a cheetah project. The World ARC Big 5 Safari was in the Imfolozi National Park, in the heart of the Zulu Kingdom. We rode in open safari jeeps on ancient trails that led through the thornveld and along the mighty rivers of Africa’s oldest established protected area. We saw lots of impala, nyala, elephants, a rhino, many giraffe, zebra and more. Some of the elephants were just 50 feet away. It was amazing! The scenery was spectacular with towering black basalt pinnacles of the Drakensberg Mountains, picturesque hills and valleys. Still reveling in the excitement of the safari tour we wanted to see more big animals, so we went on a pontoon boat cruise that took place on the St Lucia Estuary, a World Heritage Site; we saw large heard of hippopotamus, a crocodile, greater kudu and birds. Another tour was at the Emdoneni Lodge which has a Cheetah and Serval cat Project for animal care and rehabilitation. At our own risk we got up close to the African wildcats, servals, caracal (African Lynx) and cheetah.
One of the highlights of South Africa was returning to the Hluhluwe/ Imfolozi Game Reserve for a walking safari through the bushveld plains and undulating hilly countryside. We decided to do a self-drive through Hluhluwe before checking into our camp. We saw all kinds of animals, many of which blocked the roads as we drove through the towering grassland hills. There were zebras, buffalo, waterbuck, baboons, starlings, Guinea fowl, giraffe and rhinoceros. Along with the crew from another boat, we stayed two nights at the Gqoyeni Bush Lodge which overlooked the Black Imfolozi River.
It was a private camp for up to eight people with four separate chalets; a large kitchen/dinning lounge and a hide (look out) all connected with an elevated boardwalk. There were no electric fences which meant the animals could walk right up to the camp. This was a real African bush experience. Our trail guide took us on walking tours and a night drive. We tracked animals by their footprints, how fresh their dung was, their smells and sounds. The animals were not bothered or concerned by people in vehicles but when we were on foot they were alarmed by us.
Our guide was careful to keep us out of harm’s way. At one point we came upon some fresh rhinoceros dung, then an area where we counted the imprints where five rhinoceros had slept, next we stumbled on a group of three rhinos that had been lying down in front of us. We did not see them until they stood up and we startled each other. Rhinoceros do not see well, but they could hear and smell us. We quickly took cover in some nearby bushes as the three rhinos took off running. Then … going down that same path we passed the other two rhinos, which meant we were in between the group of five! Once again we took cover in the bushes. That was exciting! We saw all kinds of animals including herds of elephants in the riverbed just below our camp. It was an amazing experience; we all would like to have stayed a few more days.
With the last two ports being more industrial, anchoring off the sandy beach of Mossel Bay was a welcome change. The Saint Blaze Trail in Mossel Bay was one of the most scenic trails we have been on. Starting with the Mossel Bay Cave the entire trail was along a cliff’s edge high above the water with incredible views of the bays below with sandy beaches, rocky edges and turquoise colored water. Dan and Alicia went on a White Shark Cage Dive off Seal Island near our anchorage.
The strength and power of the sharks made for an adrenaline packed dive. Mossel Bay is situated along the Garden Route on the south coast of Africa; it is one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in the world. We took two day trips to the Garden Route National Park for more unique and great hiking.
The third and final leg around the South African Coast included some of the most outstanding features and more pleasant sailing conditions; Cape Aguhlas which is the southernmost tip of Africa as well as the meeting point of the Indian and Atlantic Oceans and the Cape of Good Hope that is situated at the junction of two major ocean currents, the cold Benguelas along the west coast and the warm Aguhlas on the east coast. It was clear sunny and cold. At one point we were delightfully greeted with hundreds of dolphin that came alongside Smoke and Roses. Nearing our destination we could see the Twelve Apostle Mountain Peaks and the sprawl of the city of Cape Town dominated by Table Mountain. We docked at the V&A marina.
In addition to having a metropolitan city at our doorstep, within a few hours of Cape Town are lush vineyards, mountain hiking trails, sandy beaches, scenic drives, game reserves, historic tours, rich floral kingdoms and more. Around the area are millionaire homes in some wealthy suburbs and only a short distance away are tin shanties in over crowed settlements (squatter camps). The extremes of wealth and poverty, the apartheid era not long ago, and the government threat to return land to the natives, made for underlying tension.
While some World ARC boats arrived in Cape Town well ahead of us and then left for the Holidays, we stayed a full month over Christmas and New Year’s getting some boat chores done while also exploring. On one overnight trip to Cape Peninsula, we watched baboons playing in a picnic area and saw African Penguins laying eggs in Simons Town. We enjoyed views of magnificent mountains plunging into crystal seas on the scenic Chapman’s Peak Drive; we spent Christmas on safari at the Aquilla Game Reserve and visited three wineries in both the historic Franschhoek and scenic Stellenbosch regions. After being in South Africa for two months, it was time to say goodbye to our daughter and head into the South Atlantic Ocean.
The Atlantic Ocean was much kinder than the Indian Ocean. The beginning was sunny and cold but after that we enjoyed warm, sunny days and bright moonlit nights. During the first leg, along the south west coast of Africa, we experienced dense fog, so thick it was like lite rain and we layered in foul weather gear to keep warm at night. We saw lots of seals every day. At times there were hundreds if not thousands of them all around Smoke and Roses, swimming and playfully flipping in and out of the water. It continually got warmer as we went north and experienced some of the most relaxed ocean sailing. There was just the two of us on board for the entire Atlantic crossing and although it took a while, we eventually got into a comfortable routine. On January 21, we crossed the Prime Meridian, as we sailed back into the Western Hemisphere.
I made a rum cake to celebrate our 16th anniversary and for entertainment we play trivia on the SSB with our mini fleet.
