The boy running home

NORTH PORT — Gunner lived in a hotel with his mother and two younger siblings when he ran away.
The 5-year-old was longing for something he didn’t have anymore.
He took off in the middle of the night to look for it. But only made it about 500 feet down the road.
Police were called after he was found by an Uber driver.
The boy had slipped out as his mother slept in the small room they shared.
She woke to discover he was gone.
Once the child returned, she dropped to her knees and began to cry.
Holding him close, she asked where he was going.
Gunner, who is autistic and non-verbal, signed “home.”
The family had moved from one hotel to another, six or seven times.
“Every hotel that we went to he kept trying to leave,” said Cara Loya, the child’s mother. “He kept trying to run away and he wanted to go home, so that was really hard to deal with because he’s to the age where he knows where his home was. ... That was the only time that Gunner really came out and told me that he wanted to go home.”
Gunner eventually stopped going to school because his mother had no way to get him there. The boy, who is in kindergarten, has changed schools four times, attending some in different cities.
During the 2017-2018 school year, Sarasota County Schools identified 857 students as homeless. At Lamarque Elementary School, there were 40. Gunner is one of them.
It also included more than 60 at North Port High School; more than 20 at Englewood Elementary, Cranberry Elementary and Heron Creek Middle School; more than 30 at Glenallen Elementary. Toledo Blade and Woodland Middle had more than 10; while Atwater and Taylor Ranch had fewer than 10 students considered homeless.
Ellen McLaughlin, program director for the Sarasota YMCA Schoolhouse Link, said homeless children are at a higher risk of having a disability than their non-homeless peers.
In Sarasota County, 24 percent of homeless students have an individual education plan, a written plan developed for students with disabilities to ensure their academic needs are met, McLaughlin said.
The Schoolhouse Link program is a partnership between the Sarasota County School Board and the Sarasota YMCA that provides services to homeless students to support their attendance, enrollment and success in school, according to the district’s website.
“When you’re a single parent with a disabled child, you have a whole other barrier to support your household,” McLaughlin said. “Because if your child is at school and you have to leave work to go pick him up, then you miss more work, you get less pay and you don’t have as much money for rent.”
Loya spent $600 in less than a week so her children could sleep in hotels. She rode a bus for two and a half hours to get to work. But there wasn’t enough time for her to make it to work and get Gunner to school.
“At that point I was just so terrified that the kids wouldn’t have food or a hotel,” Loya said.
She ultimately lost her job.
She had $60 to her name when her friend of 18 years called and said he was on his way to pick her up.
The family moved in with her friend and his three small children. Gunner soon attended his first day at Lamarque Elementary.
In the classroom, the first to identify homeless students are their teachers, McLaughlin said. Students who are tired or hungry in class, wear the same clothes often, or have attended many schools, may be in a temporary living situation, she said.
“Sometimes families and youth don’t want the school to know because they’re afraid they’ll have to go to a different school, so we let them know they have the right to stay at that school and we can reroute school buses so that they can get there,” McLaughlin said.
Teachers can accommodate homeless students by providing them with additional time to complete their homework, McLaughlin said. They can also designate a place for students to store their belongings, which can provide comfort for those who don’t have a regular place to stay.
When Loya reached some of her lowest points, like the time she only had four pieces of bread to feed her children, she looked to Gunner to keep her going.
“I have never felt lower than when I contemplated in my brain to give my kids away,” Loya said. “That was the lowest day of my life.”
It was Valentine’s Day, she remembers.
Gunner reached up to kiss her forehead and for the first time in his life, he said, “Mom.”
“Right then and there,” Loya said. “I knew that I could push a little harder.”
