The Class of 2019 By SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA and ALEXANDRA HERRERA 19 min ago

North Port High School senior Tanner McCann prepares to receive his diploma Thursday night at North Port High School football field. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

An Imagine School-North Port cap has a reminder to a parent. SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

North Port High School graduate Brandon Zensen receives his diploma. His was the last to be conferred upon students during the Thursday night event. SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

North Port High School graduate Ethan Idoyaga shows off his diploma after receiving it Thursday night at North Port High School football field.

A student speaks Thursday night during the Imagine School-North Port commencement held in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

North Port High School graduate Destiny Rodriguez walks the stage Thursday night holding her diploma at the North Port High School football field.

Corey Bosma during the processional for the North Port High School class of 2019 graduation. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

A band performs Thursday night for the Imagine School-North Port commencement held in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

North Port High School senior Stephanie Clarke welcomes everybody to the ceremony on Thursday night to the school's graduation. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

Graduates show off some of their awards Thursday night at Imagine School-North Port commencement in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

An Imagine School-North Port senior listens during the commencement Thursday night for the class of 2019.

Graduates show off some of their awards Thursday night at Imagine School-North Port commencement in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

North Port High School Principal Brandon Johnson congratulates graduate Bethany Schellenberger on Thursday night. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

Imagine School-North Port graduate Justin Ramirez was given the Longevity Award from the school Thursday night during commencement ceremonies. SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden speaks while North Port High School Principal Brandon Johnson watches during the conferring of degrees Thursday night in North Port. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

The North Port High School advanced women's choir, under the direction of David Sommer, sing the national anthem Thursday night during the graduation for the class of 2019. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
