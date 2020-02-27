NORTH PORT — Doo-wop kings The Duprees are coming to North Port for a one-time benefit concert, and tickets are on sale now.
The show is set for 7 p.m. March 23 at the North Port Performing Arts Center at NPHS, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. This one-night-only concert is sponsored by the nonprofit Heron Creek Community Foundation, which has donated nearly $400,000 to local charities.
The original Duprees were from Jersey City, New Jersey, and had a string of doo-wop hits in the 1960s. The Duprees will be singing all of their chart-topping hits from the 1960s, including "You Belong to Me," "Have You Heard," "Love Eyes," "Take Me As I Am," and "My Own True Love," and many more. They have performed in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and some of the more famous concert venues throughout North America.
For details and ticket information about the Duprees Concert, visit www.heroncreekfoundation.org or call the Performing Arts Center ticket office at 941-426-8479. All proceeds benefit North Port charities.
