NORTH PORT — Michael Costanza Sr. started to tremble, fighting back tears as he watched his son, who was nonverbal for years, deliver a commencement speech.
“When I started school, I could not speak,” said Michael Costanza Jr., who has autism. “But with hard work, my loving family and great teachers, today I get the chance to speak to you.”
Costanza Jr. was speaking to more than 520 graduates and 5,000 attendees at the North Port High School graduation for the class of 2019 on Thursday night at the school’s football field.
He thanked his family, friends, teachers and aides who helped him graduate with his class.
But it was the last line in his speech that earned a roar from the crowd late Thursday.
“Daddy, I did it,” he said.
When Costanza Sr. first learned his child had autism, he said he didn’t understand what it was. He would soon feel overwhelmed as his son’s doctor explained how the disorder would affect the boy’s ability to communicate and interact.
“It’s almost like a knife goes in your heart because at that moment you start to realize, ‘OK, this could be very different from the journey you had in your mind.’ His whole life was planned out in my mind and you start to learn that, ‘Well, it’s not going to be like that.’”
He began working with the boy every day to help him learn to speak. He would hold the child in his arms and show him trees, leaves, flowers and lemons.
He often repeated the words to the boy, hoping he would repeat them too.
But it would be years before he finally said his first word.
His social development would significantly improve in middle school, where he grew more comfortable around his peers.
He would eventually communicate through sign language, and later learn to speak a few words with the help of a speech therapist.
For Brandon Johnson, it was a proud moment to see Costanza Jr., who he has known throughout his three years as principal, deliver a speech to a crowd of thousands.
“When he tried out — because he had to try out for it — he just blew them away,” Johnson said. “And what he said was true — he wasn’t really able to talk when he first got here and to be able to stand up and give that speech is very impressive. He’s a wonderful man.”
Hearing Costanza Jr. speak was a long-awaited dream for his father.
Hearing his name called at graduation was another.
“He’s had many trials and tribulations, but he’s a happy kid,” Costanza Sr. said. “He’s been so excited over this. He’s been working up to this, and this is his day. To see him walk across that stage just now and come off that stage with a diploma, it’s the greatest feeling in the world.”
