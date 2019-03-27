Remember that very old ballad about always looking for a silver lining?
It sounds corny and most people don’t look for a silver lining in every situation. They just look for a way to survive it and go on from there.
But what I’ve noticed is how many bad situations also bring a glimmer of good.
It was a grapefruit tree, of all things, that brought this message home to me. I went through so many conflicting emotions because of that tree. I started with gratitude, then slipped into anger that graduated to regret.
My next-door neighbor had a grapefruit tree that she so generously shared with me. “Don’t be afraid to come over and pick grapefruit any time you want,” she offered.
Many mornings I took her up it, walking next door to pick one plump grapefruit for breakfast. That was the gratitude part of my story.
One morning I looked outside and saw a strange man in my yard examining my orange tree.
He showed me his credentials and told me about the outbreak of citrus disease. Explaining how it can spread rapidly from yard to yard, he said the only way to stop it was to carefully remove a tree that had the disease.
Fortunately, my orange tree was fine.
My neighbor’s grapefruit tree was not. It had to be removed, the inspector said.
My neighbor opted to keep it.
The inspector was right about how citrus disease spreads. A while later the wonderful orange tree in my backyard contacted the disease.
I did the responsible thing and contacted a professional to have the tree removed. If the diseased grapefruit tree had been removed, perhaps the disease wouldn’t have spread.
So my tree was gone while the totally bare grapefruit tree remained. Here’s the crazy part of the story — the glimmer of good that came from that tree.
For reasons I could never understand, birds loved that bare tree. They remained there singing their little hearts out all day long.
Each morning, I had the pleasure of waking to a welcoming chorus of birds performing in the bare tree. Each evening, when the other birds had bedded down for the night, that grapefruit tree still had a few songbirds. I loved sitting outside each night listening to their evening lullaby.
Sometimes, when friends visited and sat outside with me, they commented on how the birds seemed to prefer that dead old tree.
I certainly saw that the tree had a grand purpose and I no longer resented that it was still there. In fact, I was grateful the tree remained to bring so many wonderful birds for my visual pleasure.
That grapefruit tree saga made me think about the number of times something bad has a good side.
I met a woman at a luncheon that told us about having a terrible car accident while driving north alone. She had to be hospitalized for three weeks, then had to go to physical therapy.
“There I was,” she said, “all my myself in a strange area, far from friends and family. When the staff realized I had no one, they came to sit with me and brought their church group to cheer me on to recovery. They were total strangers, but I have never felt so loved.”
She told us the experience changed her in a positive way. “I realize the power of a little kindness and I try to bring that to others,” she said.
Another young woman who had a brain tumor removed was left with some physical problems because of it. But she says she also gained so much because of that experience.
“I no longer fret a day of life away. When you realize how precious life is and how it can suddenly be taken from you, it changes you in many good ways,” she told me. “I never waste a day.”
Not every problem has a silver lining, of course. But it’s amazing how often that silver lining pops up when we least expect it.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
