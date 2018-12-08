North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department hosted a Gingerbread House Workshop recently at the George Mullen Activity Center.
With a sold out crowd, 85 people were in attendance with 47 houses built,
The cost to participate was $15 for the first house and $10 for every additional house. All supplies were provided.
Some completed gingerbread houses will be on display at the Poinsettia Festival today in City Hall, and entered into a People’s Choice contest, presented by Achieva Credit Union.
