By WILL BLYDENBURGH

For The Sun

On Saturday, June 15, some 400 local residents gathered at the Shannon Staub Library for the ’90s Summer Kickoff Event.

Together, we celebrated the annual mission of libraries everywhere to promote summer reading. Many rounds of Mario Kart were played, crafts were made, Nirvana and Wayne’s World buttons were pressed, and beanie babies were won through games of trivia.

DJ Jam spun top hits from the 90s and patrons took home memories in the form of printed pictures from the photo booth. We topped this all off with some free ice cream.

This event was made possible by the Friends of the Shannon Staub Library. The Friends are community members who give their time to raise funds for programming for all ages.

To support the Friends who support the Library, please visit their bookstore at the Shannon Staub Library on the Suncoast Technical College campus, off Interstate 75 exit 179. Feel free to ask at the front desk to be shown to the FOSSPL bookstore.

Please join us in thanking the Friends and consider paying them a visit.

Will Blydenburgh is the library manager for Shannon Staub Public Library

