By WILL BLYDENBURGH
For The Sun
On Saturday, June 15, some 400 local residents gathered at the Shannon Staub Library for the ’90s Summer Kickoff Event.
Together, we celebrated the annual mission of libraries everywhere to promote summer reading. Many rounds of Mario Kart were played, crafts were made, Nirvana and Wayne’s World buttons were pressed, and beanie babies were won through games of trivia.
DJ Jam spun top hits from the 90s and patrons took home memories in the form of printed pictures from the photo booth. We topped this all off with some free ice cream.
This event was made possible by the Friends of the Shannon Staub Library. The Friends are community members who give their time to raise funds for programming for all ages.
To support the Friends who support the Library, please visit their bookstore at the Shannon Staub Library on the Suncoast Technical College campus, off Interstate 75 exit 179. Feel free to ask at the front desk to be shown to the FOSSPL bookstore.
Please join us in thanking the Friends and consider paying them a visit.
Will Blydenburgh is the library manager for Shannon Staub Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.