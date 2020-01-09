NORTH PORT — The Lions Club fits the ultimate definition of a quiet, low-profile service club in the North Port community.
"It's the way we operate," club secretary Ward Bradley said in a recent interview with the North Port Sun. "We specialize in service to the community. We are not flashy about it."
The local group has no lodge or clubhouse. Its members meet in a side room at the Olde World Restaurant twice a month to plan their activities.
Recently, the members decided that they way to mark their 50th year in North Port — not with fireworks or a party — but with a custom-made bench, donated to the city of North Port for posterity. City officials took them up on it, and the dedication will happen soon at the Gardens of the Five Senses Park.
"The bench will be put into place in late January," Bradley said.
The Lions began in North Port with 36 charter members in November, 1969. Today, there are 22 members. They would love for that number to be more.
Most people associate the Lions with the eyeglass donation boxes around town. For years, they have been collecting people's used glasses and repurposing them for people with vision deficiencies who don't have the means to pay for their own glasses.
Indeed, the Lions Club has been focused on vision for decades.
"We are a world leader in the effort to prevent avoidable blindness, and we’re diligently working with Lions clubs and local partners to help provide the local capacity building, training, medications and treatment needed for those with eye diseases and to provide disability rehabilitation and education for all," states the club's mission on its website.
Over their 50 years in town, the North Port Lions have provided eyeglasses for countless children and adults with that mission in mind. They've provided funds for eye surgeries, awarded scholarships and set up vision screenings for thousands of school children.
But it goes even beyond that. Someone needs a hospital gurney? The club has provided that. When they saw the need for help in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian in September, 2019, the club immediately started a relief effort.
The club's largest fundraising event of the year is coming up on Feb. 28 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. The annual fashion show, which begins at 11 a.m. that day, also features drawings for gifts and door prizes.
The Lions Club Fashion Show has been a successful event for years.
"We hope a lot of people show up," said Phyllis Bradley, treasurer of the group. "We hope a lot of people will look into joining the Lions. There's no pressure — but for those wanting to serve the community, it's a great club to join."
Those interested in learning more about the club are also invited to the monthly meetings, at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the Month at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information about the North Port Lions, call 941-888-0165 or visit e-clubhouse.org.
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com.
