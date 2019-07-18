By Tom Harmening
NORTH PORT — With budget talks continuing and the North Port City Commission looking at the cost of every light bulb and staple, the tax rate can be a bit confusing.
Here are some basics: The current North Port City tax rate is 3.4070 per every $1,000 of your home’s taxable value.
Thus, if your home is valued at $150,000 — the current average value of a home in North Port — you currently pay $511.05 every year in city taxes.
If your house has a taxable value of less than that, you pay less than $511.
Conversely, if your home carries a taxable value of $200,000, you currently pay $681.40.
The North Port City Commission spent hours this week discussing local finances, potential budget cuts and possible tax rate increases.
What about going forward?
The proposed tax rate going forward currently stands at 4.2787 per $1,000 of value.
The proposed rate is scheduled to go before the City Commission at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. The meeting will be held in City Hall.
Should the North Port City Commission sign off on the new rate, a person owning a $150,000 home will pay $681.40 per year and the owner of the $200,000 home will pay $855.74 annually.
These rates have been confirmed by North Port tax officials.
Homestead exemptions can help lower the costs, as will paying your taxes early — they are due on March 1.
Will the new rate be approved? It is difficult to say as the city continues to try to cut costs.
North Port Mayor Chris Hanks said about $5.5 million has already been eliminated in North Port costs.
“Our city manager (Pete Lear) has done a good job of taking a lot (of items) out,” Hanks said on Thursday afternoon. “We should be able to move quickly approving the budget.”
Some political posturing can be expected. But a rate needs to be set soon by city officials.
The city’s new budget takes effect in October — at the start of the next fiscal year — and only a few City Commission meetings are slated in August.
