NORTH PORT — Is it a mobile home park?
Is it a part of North Port?
Is it a Sarasota County park?
Actually, Holiday Park is all three.
The mobile home park sitting south of U.S. 41 is, by nature of its establishment when the city was first set up in 1970, is actually a Sarasota County Park.
“Well, it’s weird,” said Tess Schofield, special district manager of Holiday Park. “We are a Sarasota County Park within the city limits of North Port. Our residents vote in North Port election; our police protection and fire coverage are provided by North Port and we also vote in our own community elections.”
The community will elect its nine-member board in elections this month. That general election includes ballots sent out by Sarasota County Board of Elections. Sample ballots have been sent out for the voters.
And since it is a county park, is the public welcome?
“No. We are a gated community,” Schofield said. “Our taxes are paid to the county, which then returns a portion to North Port.”
“We have 865 homes and approximately 1,400 residents,” she said. “It works out well for us. There is only one other neighborhood in Sarasota County that is set up this way.”
The other is Tri Par Estates in Sarasota.
Board member Betty Hart says she doesn’t mind the strange setup at Holiday Park.
“I’ve lived here since 1973,” she said. “This place is the best. We’re just set up a little differently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.