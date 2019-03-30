The North Port Symphony closed its 2018-19 season with “Themes like Old Times” featuring Alexa Lowrey.

It was an afternoon of famous classical selections and pop favorites.

Tickets for next season are on sale. Its the first concert is “Wizards, Wands And More”

and is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Nov. 10.

