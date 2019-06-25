Join a reading program! We have summer reading activities for all ages!
Saturday, June 29:
Teen Mario Kart Tournament 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us for a quarterly video game tournament in the Teen Zone! Pizza will be provided. Teen programs are recommended for grades 6-12.
Monday, July 1
Chess Club, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. All ages welcome! Registration is recommended.
Wednesday July 3
Partners in Play, 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free Partners In Play parenting education groups. For babies to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Adult Coloring Lounge 10:30 a.m. – noon. Get into the adult coloring craze! Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
Welcome to Our World 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to seven months old.
Growing Young Readers and Writers 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! We use nature to inspire us as readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Thursday, July 4
Closed for Independence Day. - Will Blydenburgh is the manager for Shannon Staub Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.