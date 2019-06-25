ColorSS03xx19F.JPG

Carla Pelfrey was one of many who attended a recently held adult coloring lounge program at Shannon Staub Public Library.

Join a reading program! We have summer reading activities for all ages!

Saturday, June 29: 

Teen Mario Kart Tournament 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us for a quarterly video game tournament in the Teen Zone! Pizza will be provided. Teen programs are recommended for grades 6-12.

Monday, July 1 

Chess Club, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. All ages welcome! Registration is recommended.

Wednesday July 3 

Partners in Play, 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free Partners In Play parenting education groups. For babies to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.

Adult Coloring Lounge 10:30 a.m. – noon. Get into the adult coloring craze! Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.

Welcome to Our World 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to seven months old.

Growing Young Readers and Writers 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! We use nature to inspire us as readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.

Thursday, July 4

Closed for Independence Day. - Will Blydenburgh is the manager for Shannon Staub Public Library

