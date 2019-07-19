By Joanne C. Schmaler
For The Sun
Looking for something to do during the dog days of summer? Check out what’s happening at the library:
Saturday, July 20
• The Selfish Giant’s Garden Puppet Show, 11 a.m. - noon. After missing for seven long years, a Giant reappears and chases all the happy children away from his favorite peach tree. When freezing rain and winter weather leaves him cold to the bone, the Selfish Giant realizes to keep a warm heart he needs to share with friends. Presented by Bits N Pieces Puppet Theater. For babies, toddlers, preschoolers, children to 9 years, and families.
Monday, July 22
• Chess Club, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Chess Club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Registration is recommended.
• Where Do You Think You’re From? Building Your Family Tree, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Interested in genealogy or building your family tree? Let us help. Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. See the Reference Desk for more information. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment.
Tuesday July 23
• Technology Rescue, 10 a.m. - noon. Having trouble with your device? Need help syncing your eBooks? Come see Luis, our in-house tech expert. See the Reference Desk for more information. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment.
• Living Pictures, 1 - 2 p.m. Participants in this class will create their own “living pictures”/artworks using plants and frames. Recommended for ages 9-12.
• Lego Club, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
Wednesday July 24
• Partners in Play, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
• Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to 7 months old.
• Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4 - 5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun. Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Thursday, July 25
• Yak and Yarn, 10 - 11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.
• Fire Rescue Puppet Show, 11 a.m. - noon. Children and families will receive fire safety education from the North Port Fire Rescue with the puppet troupe The Safety Bunch. For babies, toddlers, preschoolers, children up to 9 years old, and families.
• Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon - 8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3-D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. A library staff member will be available to answer questions and assist with equipment setup. All ages welcome.
• Stealth Laser Tag, 2 - 3 p.m. Invite your family and friends to come play laser tag at the library. A trained field marshal from Stealth Mobile Laser Tag will be directing missions. For tweens and teens 9-18 years old.
• Technology Rescue, 4 - 8 p.m. Having trouble with your device? Need help syncing your eBooks? Come see Luis, our in-house tech expert. See the Reference Desk for more information. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment.
• Shannon Staub Book Club, 6 - 7 p.m. We will be reading and discussing “The Lake House” by Kate Morton. In 1933, an 11-month-old baby goes missing from his crib during a party. Seventy years later, an ambitious young detective discovers the cold case while visiting her grandfather in Cornwall and begins to unravel the mystery. This program is recommended for adults.
Friday, July 26
• Introduction to Genealogy Research, 10 a.m. - noon. Learn about genealogy research through Ancestry, Heritage Quest and other databases. Students need names, dates, and locations of people to be researched on the databases. Bring your own thumb drive for articles to be printed. Registration is recommended for this adult program.
• Advanced Genealogy Research, 1 - 3 p.m. The 1-3 p.m. genealogy session requires previous training from the introductory class at 10 a.m. - noon. One on one research assistance will be available for advanced students. Students need names, dates, and locations of people to be researched on the databases. Bring your own thumb drive for articles to be printed. Registration is recommended for this adult program.
Joanne C. Schmaler is assistant manager of Shannon Staub Public Library.
