Summertime is Reading Time! Come join our reading activities. We have something for all ages!
Saturday, July 6
Meditation for Beginners, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Isha Kriya is a simple 12-18 minute practice to help you become effortlessly meditative. Previous experience with meditation is not required. Each one-hour session is designed for beginners and can be done while sitting in a chair.
Monday, July 8
Chess Club, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. All ages and skill levels are welcome! Registration is recommended.
Where Do You Think You’re From? Building Your Family Tree, 1 – 3 p.m. Interested in genealogy or building your family tree? Let us help! Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. See the Reference Desk for more information. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment.
Tuesday, July 9
Lego Club, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
Wednesday, July 10
Partners in Play, 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Thursday, July 11
Yak and Yarn, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.
Reading Buddies, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun filled morning listening to stories, followed by a craft activity. Children and parents will be paired with a teen volunteer to read together. This program is recommended for ages birth to 6 and is in partnership with our Citizen Teen Volunteer Camp.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, Noon – 8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3-D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. A library staff member will be available to answer questions and assist with equipment setup. All ages welcome. - Erin Carter is with Shannon Staub Public Library
