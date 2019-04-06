SARASOTA – Third-quarter report cards are now available for all students on the Sarasota County School District’s online Family Access Portal.
Parents can use their phone, tablet or computer to access their student’s grades, according to a district news release.
Families can access the portal by visiting the district’s website and clicking on “For Parents and Students,” then clicking again on the Family Access Portal link.
Parents are encouraged to create a portal account, which allows the district to email them a Snap code that will be used to re-register their student for the upcoming school year.
The Family Access Portal also can be used to keep parents updated with student attendance, assignment grades and other important information, according to the release.
If parents do not have an account, a paper copy of the report card will be sent home on April 11.
Parents can contact their student’s school for more information.
