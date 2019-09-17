NORTH PORT — That yard sign down the block? From a distance it looks like a house is for sale, or maybe a garage sale or even a home remodeling project.
But look closer. It could very well be a notice to would-be drug buyers.
North Port police will start posting "Closed for Business" signs in front of busted drug houses in the city, Police Chief Todd Garrison said Tuesday.
The signs state: "This Drug House Closed for Business. Compliments of the North Port Police Department." It looks like an ordinary for sale sign on a metal frame.
The first signs went up in front of a house in the 1900 block of Waltrip Street beginning Tuesday afternoon. Police had served a warrant at the home during a predawn drug raid earlier in in the day, according to reports.
It's part of the city's innovative approach to targeting drug sellers in the city.
"It lets people know we are serious," Garrison said. "It also tells would-be customers they need to go away."
Garrison says he's determined to drive drug operations out of the city. "There is no place for drug houses in our community," he said.
In the raid Tuesday, agents from the police department's Special Response Team and the Special Enforcement Team went into the ranch home in the tidy neighborhood and made two drug-related arrests, said Police spokesman Josh Taylor.
Arrested were Tavarious Smith, 23, of North Port, and Carlos Smith, 47, also of North Port, according to the NPPD. Both men were arrested on cocaine and meth charges, and Tavarious Smith was also charged with violating probation. They were both booked in he Sarasota County Jail. Both listed their addresses as the home on Waltrip.
Police spokesman Josh Taylor said often the tips on drug houses are made by neighbors.
"Once we check it out and validate it, there's likely going to be a knock on the door," he said.
