Thousands ended up taking part in North Port events marking July 4. The Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves in West Villages, was filled with North Port and other area residents.
It was the first year the Freedom Festival has been held in — and outside — the stadium. Despite some delays due to lightning in the area, attendees were able to socialize, eat and play games prior to a long fireworks show to cap the evening.
More than 500 area residents also took part in the annual Firecracker 5K held Thursday morning at North Port High School.
More photos from the events are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.