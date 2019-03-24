WEST VILLAGES — For North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke, the opening of CoolToday Park is emotional.
Luke said that as she arrived on Saturday to the open house, she cried. Seeing people coming out to the park was a highlight for her.
Luke was the deciding vote that tipped the scales to bring the Atlanta Braves to North Port — Luke is the also the representative for district 5 which includes the West Villages where the park is located.
“To be able to be a part (of it) to make it happen, it’s overwhelming,” Luke said.
She said she felt at home in the park and being able to be a part of it was humbling to her.
“This is going to change the city,” Luke said.
Still, she hopes North Port will continue to have the same small town feel and strong sense of community even with the growth.
Luke also added that she was thankful to all the volunteers and different volunteer organizations who helped out at the park.
Like Luke, Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell felt emotional about the opening of the park.
“It’s absolutely amazing to see,” McDowell said.
It was great to watch the progression from just a drawing when it all began, to the completed park standing today, she said.
“(It) truly shows you can achieve anything in the city,” McDowell said.
McDowell added that she hopes residents will come out and see it, too.
While today’s home game against the Tampa Bay Rays is sold out, there are a variety of upcoming activities planned at the park. The Braves will return for spring training in 2020, but the park is slated to be open year round.
City Manager Pete Lear has said that the city plans to welcome the Braves once the full team is here in 2020.
On Saturday, Lear was impressed with the turn out at the park.
He said that it showed how excited the entire region was for the opening of the park
“I think this is what the whole community wanted,” Lear said.
Lear added that this was just the start for the park.
Thousands of people were in and out at CoolToday Park Saturday during the open house that offered Braves fans, residents and baseball fans an opportunity to enjoy the new spring home of the Braves.
Those who attended were treated to live music, performances from the heavy hitters drum line, the Budweiser Clydesdales, a chance to play lawn games and see the park.
During the Saturday morning event fans filtered through the park and public plaza. The open house was a chance to officially welcome everyone and give an inside look at the park.
Meanwhile, the grounds crew was still working Saturday to add some final touches to the field.
That’s because the Braves take the field at CoolToday Park today at 4:05 p.m., for a sold-out game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
More activities are to come soon at the park, too. On April 20, the Tomahawk Tiki Bar will officially open at 4 p.m., and there will be live music starting at 7 p.m.
Then, a play day in the park scheduled for May, among other activities.
“Everyone is picking up on it and no one is missing out on it,” Lear said.
For more happenings at CoolToday Park, you can follow the park on Facebook: www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
