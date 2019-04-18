WEST VILLAGES — Despite the warm weather, the turn out for this year’s Evening Under the Stars was still strong.
The event, which celebrated its 31st year April 6, brought the community together to enjoy music and fireworks at State College of Florida’s Venice campus.
This year’s theme “Take Me out to the Ballgame” was well received by crowds, according to SCF Foundation Development Director Barbara Bourgoin.
“We were just really excited and people enjoyed the catering,” Bourgoin said.
Bourgoin said the foundation is currently working out the final numbers in terms of attendance, as well as how much money was raised from the event this year.
“Sponsorship (did) increase,” Bourgoin said.
She said sponsorships are a large part of funding the scholarships for students at SCF.
Jamie Smith, director of communications and marketing for SCF, wrote in an email that more than 1,000 people attended the event.
The amount of money raised from the April 6 event has not been finalized.
Bourgoin said, despite the warm weather, people enjoyed the music. This year’s theme included music from America’s pastime.
Music from baseball films, as well as ballpark classics, were played by the SCF jazz band and the Venice Symphony Orchestra.
“The crowd enjoyed it,” Bourgoin said.
The event also included a visit by the Atlanta Braves staff to celebrate baseball. Bourgoin said that the staff had chosen the theme to celebrate their newest neighbor.
“(We’re) thrilled that the Braves are in our backyard,” Bourgoin said.
The Atlanta Braves moved into a spring training facility, named CoolToday Park, just down the road from SCF-Venice along West Villages Parkway.
Bourgoin said the Braves really had the crowd excited with their interactions.
She said having the Braves so close is a great opportunity for the college and students.
Along with the fun from the Braves, William Jervey Jr., was honored.
Jervey was presented with an honorary degree of philanthropy during this year’s event, according to Smith’s email. Jervey was honored by the college in February for his donation.
The lake at the SCF-Venice campus is named for Jervey, along with the library.
The catering this year was provided by Fins at Sharky’s in Venice.
While this event is being finished up with the final calculation of numbers, Bourgoin said next year’s event is on their mind.
“Planning is already beginning,” Bourgoin said.
The foundation meets next week to start considering a theme for the next “Evening Under The Stars.”
The 32nd annual event is already set for April 4, 2020 at the SCF-Venice campus.
