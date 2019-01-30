NORTH PORT — It is the threat that refuses to die. And it’s causing school officials concern from North Port to Providence, Rhode Island.
It all began about a week ago when a student took a gun to North Port High School. School officials and the police stepped in. That student was arrested.
This week, officials at the school received numerous phone calls from parents concerned about another alleged threat.
A picture of a student was posted on social media — originally on Snapchat and then shared on Facebook. The photo was found to have been been doctored. It was fake.
There was no threat and North Port High School Principal Brandon Johnson issued an message to parents Tuesday after school.
“This message was not posted by an NPHS student, but rather, was altered and posted by a student from a neighboring school,” Johnson said in a Connect-Ed message at 2:45 p.m. that day.
The “neighboring school” is not named.
Johnson also warned of the sometimes problematic potential of Snapchat, Facebook and similar websites.
“I want to remind everyone that posting threatening messages on social media, no matter how harmless, can have serious consequences,” his message said. “Our school district has a zero-tolerance policy and any student making a threat to another student will be investigated by local law enforcement and possibly arrested or kicked out of school. Likewise, any form of racism is unacceptable for any member of our school community.”
But the rumor did not die there. Early Tuesday, school officials in Providence, Rhode Island responded to the same social media posting. In this case, they interpreted “NPHS” as referring to North Providence High School, according to the Providence Journal newspaper.
Their NPHS isn’t the one in North Port.
Once again, authorities there took time to determine the social media threat was a fake. After police swarmed the school, it took officials about 90 minutes to determine that the school referred to was in Florida.
Johnson’s message reminded students and parents the system takes the “safety and security of our students, staff and school community seriously.”
“I want to urge everyone to think twice about posting inappropriate messages on social media,” he said.
