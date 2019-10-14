NORTH PORT — Three people are facing charges after police collared them in a car burglary case.
Two men and one juvenile male face a multitude of charges after police apprehended them Friday in the area of North Salford Boulevard and Powell Avenue, according to reports released Monday.
A Sun newspaper carrier spotted the three Friday and dialed 911. Police moved in, using patrol cars and a helicopter. The trio was questioned for much of Friday and arrested late in the day.
The first adult was identified as Jadarius Jordan, 18, of Cape Coral. He was charged with two counts of vehicle burglary, petty theft and grand larceny. He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail, with a bond of $6,620.
The second adult, also from Cape Coral, was identified as Cyrus Marcelino, 21. He faces five counts of vehicle burglary, petty theft and grand larceny. His bond is set at $8,240.
The teen, also from Cape Coral, was turned over to juvenile authorities.
"It took an observant individual who noticed something strange in the area, to call police and result in these arrests," Josh Taylor of the North Port Police Department said.
The department had taken nearly 30 reports of vehicle break-ins in the city in the week prior to the arrest.
