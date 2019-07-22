A four-vehicle wreck in rural Highlands County on Sunday night injured six people, including three North Port residents.
The crash, near State Road 70 and Greenbrier Lane east of Okeechobee, was caused when a westbound driver in a 2019 Dodge Ram swerved into eastbound traffic on the highway, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.
Nelson Adams, 33, of Zolfo Springs, is in serious condition and faces charges of careless driving with other charges pending, authorities said.
His vehicle first hit the left side of a Buick Lucere, then rotated and hit the left side of a GMC Terrain.
Adams' vehicle then traveled west while rotating and "entered back into the eastbound lane of SR 70," where it collided with a 2014 Jeep Patriot.
The Patriot was driven by Ariana Eason, 28, of North Port. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to Advent Health Lake Placid.
Her passengers, Jaxon Eason, 2, and Turner Eason, 3, also of North Port, both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Advent Health Lake Placid as well.
The drivers of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries as well.
