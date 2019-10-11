NORTH PORT — Police are questioning three people in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in the city.
North Port authorities announced Tuesday they had taken nearly 30 reports of vehicles being entered throughout the city over the past five days.
"In every case, the thieves entered unlocked vehicles taking whatever is there of value," North Port Police announced in a social media post Tuesday.
A newspaper carrier called police after spotting three suspicious individuals around 4 a.m. Friday in the area near North Salford Boulevard, and Powell Avenue.
Police responded with units on the ground and in the air and took the three into custody.
The three were not identified but were said to be from the Cape Coral area. No charges have been filed.
Police said the robberies reported occurred when vehicles were unlocked. Coins, wallets, purses, bags and "even firearms" were taken, according to police.
Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said residents should be vigilant about locking their cars, and he advised to not leave valuables in vehicles.
Email: Tom.Harmening@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.