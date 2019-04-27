NORTH PORT — The Tigers defeated the Red Sox 4-3 Tuesday night at the Atwater Community Park to clinch first place in the North Port Little League’s major division regular season.
Not only have the Tigers clinched the regular-season championship, but they are still undefeated at 13-0. They won Tuesday night on a walkoff two-run double by Shalom Carrazquillo in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Logan Cook pitched the first three innings for the winners. Devon Jackson pitched the last three innings and was the winning pitcher.
“We didn’t hit the ball as well as we usually do,” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “But we got the job done and that’s the main thing. But the Red Sox are a good team and played great.”
The second-place Rays topped the Blue Jays 13-9 on Tuesday to raise their record to 9-4. The Blue Jays are 4-9. The Rays avenged an 11-1 loss to the Blue Jays last week. There are Little League regular-season games today and three other dates. But the Tigers only have three games left and they are four games ahead so the Rays can’t catch them.
The Tigers and Rays will play each other today in a 1 p.m. contest. In the other major division game today, the Yankees are taking on the Blue Jays at 1 p.m.
The playoffs start May 6.
Following the playoffs, the five major division teams will take part in the Battle of the Border Tournament which will be at the Atwater park. Teams from North Port, Englewood and Venice are scheduled to compete in the tournament.
In minor division action, the Stone Crabs lead the way with a 12-2 record, the Scrappers are right behind at 11-2 and the Rattlers are in third place at 8-3.
