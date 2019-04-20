NORTH PORT — The undefeated Tigers kept their winning ways going by outscoring the Blue Jays, 11-7, in North Port Little League major division action Tuesday night at the Atwater Community Complex.
The Tigers (11-0) jumped to a 6-1 advantage and increased it to 11-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. But the Blue Jays scored four runs to cut the lead to 11-7 before the Tigers got the final out.
Deven Jackson belted four hits in five at-bats to lead the winners. Xavier Tison added a double and three RBI for the Tigers, who constantly were putting players on base throughout the game.
Landon Wade was the starting pitcher for the Tigers and pitched 3 2/3 innings. Alexis Pereira pitched the rest of the gam for 2 1/3 innings. Rylan Brady was the starting pitcher for the Blue Jays.
“We hit the ball well tonight,” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “We’ve been hitting well all season and fielding the ball well.”
In the other major division game, the Red Sox topped the Yankees 11-3 to raise their record to 5-8. Eli Porineck was the offensive star for the winners, clubbing two fence-clearing home runs, both in left field. His fence-clearing home runs were the first by a North Port Little League player in two seasons. There have been inside the park home runs, but none that cleared the fence.
Porineck also is a standout pitcher for the Red Sox. Mason Allen was the starting pitcher for the Red Sox, going five innings. His younger brother Maxwell pitched the last inning.
There won’t be any games today because of the Easter holiday. Games will resume Tuesday. The league playoffs will start May 6.
