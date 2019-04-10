NORTH PORT — The Tigers just seem to get better and better.

On Saturday, the Tigers raised their record to 9-0 in North Port Little League major division action with a 11-0 rout of the Red Sox at the Atwater Community Park.

Landon Wade had a great offensive game for the winners. Wade had three hits, including a double, and drove in five runs. Logan Cook added three hits, one a double, and drove in two runs.

Devon Jackson pitched 3 2/3 innings and Alexis Pereria the final 11/3 innings for the Tigers. Jackson struck out seven batters and allowed just two hits.

“We’re doing a great job,” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “We’re playing well in all aspects of the game. I’m very pleased with how our players are doing.”

The second-place Rays kept pace with the Tigers by rolling over the Yankees 21-5 Saturday. The Rays, now 7-2, had a big offensive effort. Jason Conte had a grand-slam home run for his first hit of the season. He also had a single and was hit by a pitch once. Rocco Valentine and Dom Poole both belted two hits for the winners.

Bradyn Williams, the first of three pitchers, took the victory.

“We’re playing well,” said Rays manager Matt Valentine. “We’re getting ready and preparing to go on to the playoffs.”

The Tigers and Rays will play each other at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a key game in the championship race. There were no games Tuesday night.

Games will be also held Saturday morning and afternoon in all the divisions.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments