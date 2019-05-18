NORTH PORT — The Tigers and Rays were the top two teams in the North Port Little League’s major division during the regular season.
That has also proved to be true in the Battle of the Border tournament this week at the Atwater Community Park.
Both the city champion Tigers and the runner-up Rays are in the semifinals today against two Venice teams.
The Tigers will take on Moose Lodge and the Rays will play Roberts Insurance. Both games will start at 10 a.m.
The Tigers edged their city rival Red Sox 4-3 Thursday night after trailing most of the game. The Red Sox took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a 3-run home run by Eli Porinchak over the centerfield fence. It was Porinchak’s second fence-clearing home run this season.
But the Tigers refused to quit. They scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and went ahead with three in the bottom of the fifth inning. They scored two runs on an errant overthrow and then Shalom Carrasquillo belted a single to bring in Cooper Borgess with the eventual winning run. Deven Jackson pitched 5 1/3 innings for the winners before Logan Cook relieved him. Porinchak pitched for the Red Sox.
On Wednesday, the Tigers blew past R.J. LaBadie Construction of Englewood 13-1 in their first game.
“We’re doing everything pretty well now,” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “But the Red Sox have played us tough all season. They are a good team.”
In another Thursday night game, the Rays rolled past the Venice Lions, 9-5. The Rays led all the way. Jake Lombard was the winning pitcher. Brock Mars continued his outstanding hitting with two triples for the winners.
On Tuesday night, the Rays blanked Venice Gondolier 10-0 in the tournament opener. Dominic Poole went the distance as the Rays’ starting pitcher. He only allowed two hits, both singles, and struck out four batters.
“Dominic had a good change-up,” Valentine said. “That probably was his best pitch tonight.”
The Rays scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 6-0 lead. Mars belted a triple to deep center field, scoring three baserunners. Mars also had a double as he led the Rays’ batting attack.
Weston Bartlett had a key run-scoring single for the winners. The Rays scored four more runs in the third inning as the game ended after four innings via the 10-run rule. The Rays had a nearly flawless game defensively.
Before losing to the Tigers, the Red Sox belted VNR, 11-6, on Wednesday night. Mason Allen and Jamin Boulda pitched for the winners.
The Blue Jays fell to Moose Lodge, 3-2, on Wednesday night and were eliminated from the tournament.
The Yankees fell to a strong Venice Lions team, 11-3, which finished second in the Venice League regular season standings.
