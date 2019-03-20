NORTH PORT — The Tigers are going into the spring break setting at the top of the North Port Little League major division standings with a 6-0 record.
The Tigers won twice in the past week. Tuesday, they defeated the Rays 7-5 in a hard-fought contest. Saturday, they came back and rolled past the Yankees 8-2 in a five-inning game called by rain at the Atwater Community Park.
They jumped to a 3-0 advantage over the Yankees in the top of the first inning and led from then on. Shalom Carrazquillo and Payton Rassbach pitched for the winners. Carrazquillo got the victory.
Carrazquillo and Cooper Borgess both clubbed two hits to lead the Tigers’ offense.
Against the Rays, they collected eight hits and had a solid all-around game.
“We’re doing pretty well all around,” said Tiger manager Dave Santimauro. “I’d say we’re strongest right now in our hitting and defense but really we’re strong all around.”
In Saturday’s other game, the Blue Jay won a 4-1 five-inning game over the Red Sox. Landon Davidson was the winning pitcher, going the distance. His cousin Kayden Davidson had a two-RBI hit to lead the winners’ attack. The Blue Jays scored twice in the first and third innings for the victory. The Red Sox scored once towards the end of the game but couldn’t get any closer.
On Tuesday, the Blue Jays edged the Yankees 9-8 in a high-scoring affair. The Yankees have won their last two games and are 3-3 after a slow start to the season.
“We’re getting there,” said Blue Jays manager Matt Mitchell. “We’re getting better all around.”
The teams will return to action March 26. The Blue Jays will take on the Tigers and the Yankees will meet the Rays. Both games will begin at 6:30 p.m. In minor division play, the Rockhounds will meet the Bulls and the
The Stone Crabs will take on the RiverDogs. These games also will start at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.