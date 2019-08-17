By Cathay Keough
For The Sun
This week, children and students of all ages are preparing for their upcoming classes and homework assignments.
With fall just around the corner, a shifting sense of change and opportunity can motivate us to embrace a goal, to learn something new and try out something we’ve been curious about.
Libraries are big supporters of lifelong learning. We have online and print collections that offer a wide range of ideas through fiction and non-fiction. With your library card, you can access powerful online resources to help you learn Microsoft Office programs, languages, test preparation, and research through carefully-vetted journals and sources.
You can check out ebooks for your Kindle or tablet, download audiobooks and stream movies. There are so many opportunities to explore new genres and tap into a subject you’ve always wanted to explore.
If you want to try something new to improve your health, North Port Library is the place. The “Get Your Steps In” walking program began about a month ago. Walkers follow the signs to complete a 2 mile circuit and after 10 miles, each receive $2 in Book Bucks coupons provided by the Friends of the Library, good toward purchases in the Friends’ bookstore.
Beginning in September, North Port Library is offering monthly tai chi and yoga classes on Wednesday evenings.
Walk, move, stretch and find your balance at the library!
Give yourself a treat. Come to the library to explore a new concept and way of being. It may change your life for the better.
Cathay Keough is the adult services librarian of North Port Public Library
