The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting a year-end membership drive.
The concept of this membership drive is to encourage businesses that are not currently a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, to expand their efforts and make a commitment to help their business grow and be more successful.
The chamber wants to help by offering non-chamber businesses an opportunity to join the chamber and receive benefits that will help their business be more successful and grow.
Any business that joins the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce by Dec. 31, will receive three days advertising in the North Port Sun newspaper ($192 value), will be entered a raffle to win a 55 inch smart television ($420 value donated by Wal-Mart Supercenter) and the chamber will waive the $25 administrative free.
This is also the last chance that a business can join the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and claim the membership dues on their 2018 business tax return.
Any current and active chamber member that solicits and secures a new chamber member during the membership drive will receive a $50 credit to their chamber account (for each new chamber member secured) and be entered a raffle to win the Business Spotlight in the February 2019 Communicator Newsletter.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome and thank the following businesses, organizations and individuals that joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in 2018:
• A&F Shuttle Transportation With Class, LLC A-1 Pressure Washing & Roof Cleaning
• Amy Sauer — Anytime Realty Anytime Realty
• ApexNetwork Physical Therapy Ashley Bass Harn — Nix & Associates Real Estate
• BB&T- Melissa Cook Blue Mind Group — Nix and Associates
• Boohoff Law BSE Home Services LLC
• Cardiology Associates of Charlotte County, PA Charlotte Heart and Vascular Institute
• Chaz51 Bistro Conditioned Air
• Core Mortgage Financial D.R. Horton
• Dick & Denise Woodhull — Sun Realty DNDC Telephone Company
• Dream Vacations — Ed & Robin Rinkewich Evolve Chiropractic
• First Choice Home Builders, LLC Florida Pros Soleil Realty
• Friends of the Legacy Trail Gasparilla Boat Tours LLC
• Gelmtree Advertising Great Clips
• Green Light Home Inspections Gulf Coast Hurricane Fabric
• Gulfcoast Engraving and Awards Gulfside Mortgage Services
• H & R Block Haltytek, LLC
• Happy 2 Help Harbor at Lemon Bay
• Heidi Oros — Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty Helping Hands SW FL, LLC
• Hoover Pressure Cleaning Innover Consulting
• John S. Wood, C.P.A., P.A. JW Insulation
• Kaplan Tax & Accounting, Inc. Karen Wellington — eXp Realty
• Kathy Garrity Keller Williams Realty Gold
• Kindred At Home Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa — Port Charlotte
• Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa – Venice L&C Professional Painting, LLC
• La Vie Day Spa & Salon Lowes of North Port
• M & S Precision Machine M/I Homes — Oasis at West Villages
• Madelyn LaRosa, P.A. — Keller Williams Realty Gold Mike Douglass Plumbing
• Mills-Roy Luxury Travel Misty Sturges-Brown — RE/Max Palm Realty
• Mobile Notary Service Modern Woodmen of America
• MTI Equipment Nix & Associates Real Estate, LLC
• North Port — Englewood Sign Shop North Port Appliances
• On Time Handyman & Landscaping, LLC Pampered Parties and Gifts
• Paradise Gardens & Décor, LLC Patricia L. Ferrari, Attorney at Law
• Pregnancy Solutions Radcliffe Underbrushing, LLC
• Randy Welker — Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty Reese Homes, LLC
• Richard’s West Coast Cleaning, Inc. Secure Pro, LLC
• Sherrie Cremen — Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty Sherwin Williams Paint
• Shore Dental Simple Bookkeeping Solutions, LLC
• Simply Renew Sir Thomas Automotive
• Skeet’r Beat’r of Sarasota, LLC Solaris HealthCare
• Sonshine Aquatics, LLC Southwest Florida Periodontics, LLC
• Spago Dayspa, Salon and Medispa Sun Realty
• Sure Thing Solutions, LLC Sweet Water Oaks
• Team Doogie Sports and Social Club, LLC The Polished Boutique Nail Salon and Spa
• The Thomas Wenck Team — Keller Williams Realty Gold Tom O’Neill Photography, LLC
• Total Recon Cleaning Services Traci Creighton — Keller Williams Realty Gold
• Trinity United Methodist Church Tru Diamond Limousine
• UFLOORIA Ultra Home Watch LLC
• Vandyk Mortgage Visual Silence Technology, LLC.
• Weichert, Realtors Gulf Coast Group Wharton-Smith, Inc
• Widerman Malek PL Willis Smith Construction
• Your CBD Store North Port Zwiercan Homes, Inc.
If you have not joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I would highly encourage you to join during the year-end membership drive and let the chamber help your business or organization grow and make 2019 a very successful year.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
