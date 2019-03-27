Every Thursday night, members of the North Port Concert Band gather to practice.

The last few weeks they have been rehearsing for the Thursday, March 28 concert “Let’s Dance.”

It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 Price Blvd.

The concert will be a tribute to the world of dance, officials with the band said.

For tickets, stop by the box office at 6400 W. Price Blvd., between 10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Monday through Friday or call 941-426-8479. Tickets are $5 for students and $12 for adults.

