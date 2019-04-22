SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools said it’s time for parents and guardians to look at registering first-time students and re-regis tering students for the upcoming school year, according to a news release.
There are links and information online that can “assist parents and guardians with the registration of a new student or re-registration of an existing student for a traditional public or charter school in Sarasota County,” the district states.
The website is www.sarasotacountyschools.net.
“Parents and guardians that did not participate in school choice, or who are not electing to send their student to their choice school, will need to determine their student’s attendance zone based on their residential address,” the district said.
There are online registration forms in English and Spanish.
“SNAP codes for existing students were distributed via email on April 4 to the registering parent/guardian of existing students who had an email address on-file with the district,” the district states. “Registering parents/guardians that did not have an email on-file will be receiving their student’s SNAP code in the mail soon.”
“If parents and guardians have questions or issues with the online form, they should contact their school for further assistance,” it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.