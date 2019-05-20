VENICE - A Venice pair were in Sarasota County Jail on Monday after a tip led police to an apartment in the Capri Isles complex.
The raid netted a large and varied quantity of drugs, along with more than $61,000 in cash.
Jacquelyn Cavender and Zakary Harman, both 24, were taken to the Sarasota County Jail in Sarasota, according to Venice Police.
Venice authorities described the home as "a supermarket of drugs."
An anonymous tip led to the issuance of the warrant.
Among the charges they are facing are possession of controlled substances, trafficking in drugs and possession of drug equipment.
Cavender listed her occupation as a dancer and Harman listed his as painter.
As of Monday, they were detained in the Sarasota lockup, police said.
Among the drugs confiscated were 1.74 grams of LSD, 23 grams of Ketamine powder, 4,257 grams of Promethazine with codeine, 192 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 1,250 grams of cannabis, 235 grams of hashish, 374 grams of Ectasy pills, 107 grams of amber crystals, 494 grams of MDMA, 4,800 grams of THC edibles, 6,500 grams of THC edibles, 6,500 grams of THC liquid extract and $61,000.
