NORTH PORT — City police are handling dozens of tips related to the report of an attempted abduction of a grade school student on Monday morning.
“People are definitely on the lookout” said Josh Taylor, public information officer for the North Port Police Department. “They have called in tip after tip.”
So far, however, none of the tips have led to a suspect.
The man, who reportedly attempted to convince a girl to leave with him while she was walking to her bus stop has been described as white, with a thin build and in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood and was bald.
The girl ran to her bus stop in the 7500 block of Berwick Street where other children were waiting. She did not mention the incident until she boarded the afternoon bus back to her home.
Police swarmed the neighborhood after the incident was reported. It happened in the Highland Park Ridge neighborhood on the city’s south side.
School officials said Tuesday that children are taught by guidance counselors about “stranger danger” and are urged to report suspicious incidents.
According to authorities, the victim in Monday’s case was initially scared to talk to anyone about what happened. Despite it being reported hours after allegedly occurring, police deemed the incident “credible.”
Still, as of Wednesday morning, investigators have not found a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Port Police Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or email him at jkeller@northportpd.com.
“People have reviewed their security camera footage, but have found nothing,” Taylor said. “We have discovered that we didn’t realize how many bald white men in the age group we have living in North Port.”
