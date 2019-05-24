SARASOTA — Today marks the last day of school for nearly 43,000 Sarasota County students, but children will still have access to free meals and summer learning programs throughout the summer.
Summer Learning Academies will be offered at all Title I schools to help students retain the information they learned during the school year, and prepare them for their return to school in August.
The academies, offered to incoming kindergartners and rising first- and second-graders, will run from June 3 to July 18.
The participating South County schools include Atwater, Cranberry, Glenallen, Lamarque and Garden elementary schools.
The academies will only accept students who are zoned for a participating school or who have confirmed school choice at that school.
The deadline to register is May 31. Students must be registered and/or re-registered for the upcoming school year before enrolling in the academies.
To sign up, visit https://www.sarasotacounty schools.net/sla.
Free meals for students in needChildren who rely on school meals will have access to free breakfast and lunch starting June 3 through July 18. The district partnered with All Faiths Food Bank to provide meals for students at a number of schools.
The participating South County schools include Glenallen Elementary, Atwater Elementary, Cranberry Elementary, Heron Creek Middle and Lamarque Elementary.
For more information on the meal schedule at each school, visit this story.
Slow down for kids at playAs children are let out of their classrooms for the summer, district officials are reminding parents and drivers to be more cautious on the road, especially after the recent death of Roman Miller, a third-grader at Brentwood Elementary who was killed while biking to school in Sarasota.
District officials said they will make a push to include bicycle safety training in elementary physical education classes next year.
