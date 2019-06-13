NORTH PORT - Toledo Blade Elementary celebrated the students who made Academic Achievement during the fourth quarter of the school year.
Boys and girls who acquired a 3.5 GPA or higher were treated to a water fun day.
Also, students who didn't have any referrals and followed the three "R's" - respectful, responsible and ready to learn - were treated to icy treats in the cafeteria.
Teachers and counselors wanted to make clear, this is a reward for the students who achieved their goals, not a punishment to who didn't.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport
