NORTH PORT — A group of elementary students trotted up to the lunch line Friday afternoon, eyeing tacos and chicken sandwiches. Greeting the lunch ladies and choosing from a number of meal options has become routine for the young children, who have spent nearly three months in school.
But this afternoon was different than most. Two North Port police officers stood on opposite sides of the lunch line, decorating their blue trays with meals ranging from peanut butter sandwiches to beef-filled tacos.
The students, who attend Toledo Blade Elementary, would end their celebration of National School Lunch Week, with guest servers Chad Walker and Drake Sunderland, both of whom serve as K-9 handlers for the North Port Police Department.
Some of the students remembered Walker from past school events, and rushed over to ask him about his K-9. He was pleased to see them again, noting that it’s important for children to develop positive relationships with police.
And preparing their meals, he said, was an opportunity to do just that.
“They get to see us outside of our typical duties as a police officer,” he said. “There’s a lot of bad stigma to law enforcement, and we try to get them to see us in a positive light. Because if they have an emergency, they need to be comfortable coming to us.”
Sunderland agreed, adding that he and Walker sought to reduce the nervousness some children experience around police officers.
“We want to support the kids in our community,” he said. “We don’t want them to don’t fear us when they’re out with their families.”
While the officers tried their hand at serving lunches to some of the Sarasota County School District’s youngest students, the women who serve them every day worked diligently alongside them.
Angel Lukert, the food service manager at the school, emphasized the fact that providing children with nutritious meals helps their performance in the classroom. But for food service employees, she added, their work doesn’t end there.
The women often check to see how the children are feeling, taking note of those who feel sad or those who have decided not to eat. Much like the officers, the women want the children to feel comfortable talking to them about any problems they may be dealing with.
For some students, Lukert said, the kitchen is a safe haven.
“The kitchen might be the only place the kids come in where there’s no stress,” she said. “There’s no schoolwork they have to worry about. They come in, and we try to make them as happy as we can.”
“It’s just important for the kids to know that we’re there for them,” she continued.
Toledo Blade Elementary Principal Jennifer Dolciotto said the food service employees play an integral role in helping students start the day off right.
“We sometimes are remiss in recognizing that they are tremendous relationship builders with our students,” she said. “I think sometimes we forget that that’s a piece of the kids’ day. It’s another adult that’s looking out for them.”
