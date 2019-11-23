Toledo Blade kids enjoy Fall festival Nov 23, 2019 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Elizabeth Wilson, 6, gets creative with her cookie decoration. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Cooper Ascher, 1, gets his picture taken in a Fall setting. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Aaron Terrazas, 4, checks his Batman face in the mirror. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Universal Dance students on stage during the event. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Payton Fullerton, 6, finishes the last details on her snowman craft. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Toledo Blade Elementary in North Port hosted its traditional annual Fall Festival on Nov. 21. Students and their families came to enjoy an afternoon of crafts, games, food and tons of different activities. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses The Port Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website NASCAR Standings Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
